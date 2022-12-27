ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Noisecreep

Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Noisecreep

Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live

Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
American Songwriter

The 1990s: Grunge vs. Jam Bands

Was there a decade with a more diverse selection of prominent musical genres than the 1990s?. To open the decade, there was rap and rock. To close the decade, there were boy bands and bubble gum pop. But in the middle, there was grunge and there were jam bands. At basically the exact same time.
COLORADO STATE
Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’

An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
Noisecreep

Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show

What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
KOOL 101.7

Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons

Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

