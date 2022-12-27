Chicago, IL – December 30, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and Boeing BA. Santa appears to be late to the party this year. The typically favorable Christmas-themed month has disappointed investors, as just yesterday a sharp year-end slide witnessed the Nasdaq hit a new closing low for the year. Both domestic and international stocks are on pace for their worst annual drop since the 2008 financial crisis. Declining earnings growth, higher interest rates, and recession jitters have invoked investor fears, putting a damper on prospects for a year-end rally that stocks typically enjoy at the end of December.

10 HOURS AGO