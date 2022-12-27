ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

95.3 MNC

Two people hurt after collision involving ambulance on U.S. 12

Two people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance on U.S. 12 in Cass County. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at U.S. 12 and Reum Street when police say an 87-year-old Niles woman failed to yield and pulled out in from of the ambulance.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
loud1033.com

Argos man killed in US 31 crash

MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
95.3 MNC

Niles man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Niles man was killed in a crash on Bertrand Street. The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the 65-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, lost control, went off the roadway, and and smashed, sideways, into a tree. The man was...
NILES, MI
inkfreenews.com

1 Flown By Helicopter After Altercation At WL Home

WINONA LAKE — One person was flown by helicopter with unknown injuries following an altercation at a Winona Lake home. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Senior Detective Sgt. Josh Spangle confirmed that information to InkFreeNews. First responders were called out to the residence along Wildwood Lane around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
WINONA LAKE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

WANE-TV

Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI
News Now Warsaw

inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 500 block East CR 350N, Warsaw. Jamie L. Krygowski reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident. 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Downtown law office damaged after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard

The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Police Arrest Man on Aggravated Battery Charge

A Plymouth man was arrested on Christmas Day after an alleged incident at the Red Rock Inn in Plymouth. Plymouth Police Department officers say they were called to the Red Rock Inn at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET to what was believed as a possible homicide. When officers arrived, they heard a woman calling for help from inside a room, according to the report. Officers forced entry into the room and reportedly found 47-year-old Anthony Browne inside the room. He was taken into custody while a female victim was transported to the hospital for numerous severe injuries.
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

ARGOS, IN

