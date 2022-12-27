Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa woman travels home in RV after Southwest flight canceled
TAMPA, Kan. — After thousands of delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines, travelers are having to turn to alternative means of transportation to get where they need to go. Dev McDowell was set to return home to Tampa after visiting family in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when she found...
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Bay News 9
Holiday travel chaos at Tampa airport, Florida's gas prices stay the same, State lawsuits defend abortion access
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Temperatures will return to normal then above normal for the rest of the year. Highs Wednesday reach near 70 under a mostly sunny sky with a...
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
995qyk.com
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars
Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
ABC Action News
Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
Bucs' Gabbert recalls moment rescuing passengers from downed Tampa helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert played a vital role in rescuing four passengers after a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, police say. Speaking at One Buc Place during a news conference, the 33-year-old said he was out on the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
995qyk.com
Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In
It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
