Tampa, FL

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars

Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In

It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
