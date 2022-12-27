Read full article on original website
F1 Ace Carlos Sainz Scored A New Ferrari 812 Competizione For Christmas
YouTube/Carlos SainzSainz's custom Ferrari finally arrived, bearing some unique cosmetic touches of his own devising.
Amazing Ford GT supercar stash launches $36 million company
Entrepreneur Fred Calero has purchased 30 leftover Ford GT chassis that he is turning into brand new track day cars that will sell for $1.2 million each.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
Carscoops
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
Top Speed
Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise
A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
The Forgotten Chevy Nomad Concept We Wish Made It To Production
Chevrolet hasn't sold a production car called the Nomad since 1980, but not for a lack of trying. Chevy has attempted to revive the Nomad at least four times, showcasing concept cars under that name in 1979, 1991, 1999, and 2004 (via Mac's Motor City Garage). The 2004 take was truly something special –- a revival of old-school American muscle a decade ahead of the curve with the space and practicality of a classic station wagon.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
RideApart
Take A Look At AJS Motorcycles 2022 Bike And Scooter Range
British motorcycle brand AJS brought a range of its machines to the U.K.’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at the end of 2022. Once known for its competition machines, the marque now specializes in 125cc learner bikes and scooters, with plans to move up to some 250cc offerings sometime in 2023.
Autoweek.com
Watch Every BMW 3-Series Crash Test Since 1975
Watching hours of modern crash test videos from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety might lead you to believe that most modern cars are relatively safe, with some exceptions and a few outliers. This is no coincidence, as every vehicle's safety structure was designed for passengers and pedestrians passing on the street, dictated by evolving government standards. But such high standards weren't always the case.
