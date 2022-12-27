ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news came from the musician’s mother. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” the post reads. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” Following the announcement being picked up over the Christmas weekend, Modest Mouse shared the news on their Instagram page with a statement.

