New Album Releases Lead a 15-Year Uptick in Vinyl LP Sales — Album Success in 2022 Shared Across the UK
Album success in 2022 is shared across the regions of the UK, while new album releases lead a predicted 15th successive annual uplift in vinyl LP sales, with eight of the year’s Top Ten sellers released in 2022. Music talent is flourishing across the UK, with most of the...
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Early Victory in Legal Battle with 1501 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion has scored an early victory in her fight against 1501 Entertainment. A Texas judge has denied the label’s request to have her album Something for Thee Hotties to be declared not an album. The rapper’s $1 million lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment can now proceed to trial....
Sony Music Ordered to Pay $160 Million Over 2017 Shooting at Cousin Stizz Concert
A Georgia jury has handed down a $160 million verdict against Sony Music for the company’s alleged “role in failing to protect” the victims of a deadly shooting that occurred at a Cousin Stizz concert in 2017. A jury in DeKalb County, Georgia, found Sony partially liable...
‘Michael Jackson: In the Studio’ to Chronicle Jackson’s Recording Process Across Multiple Decades
‘Michael Jackson: In the Studio’ chronicles Jackson’s recording process across multiple decades, featuring interviews with legendary producers Teddy Riley, Rodney Jerkins, Bill Bottrell, and J-Roc Harmon. Fans of the King of Pop will get an up-close look at his recording process this spring in Michael Jackson: In the...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news came from the musician’s mother. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” the post reads. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” Following the announcement being picked up over the Christmas weekend, Modest Mouse shared the news on their Instagram page with a statement.
