ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm

As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market

Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
The Oregonian

This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas

Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy