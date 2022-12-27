Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
Mt. Tabor visitor reports finding suspected rat poison mixed with dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland veterinary clinic is warning Portlanders about a recent discovery of what a visitor worried could be poison mixed with dog treats at Mt. Tabor Park. Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday saying that one of their clients...
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm
As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market
Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
‘Criminal investigation’ begins in Portland bank fire
Smoke bellowed from the Bank of America on Hawthorne Boulevard early Saturday morning, drawing firefighters into action.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Pets with trauma, extreme fear get second chance at new Behavior and Rescue Center
The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center recently welcomed its first group of shelter pets.
kptv.com
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
Comments / 0