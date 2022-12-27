Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Lanphier takes 5th at Pekin Holiday Tournament; SHG advances to State Farm Classic final
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Lanphier Lions took fifth place at the Pekin Holiday Tournament with a 68-51 win over the host team. While Sacred Heart-Griffin advanced to the State Farm Classic championship with a 58-41 win over Wheaton Warrensville South.
newschannel20.com
Bullets begin holiday tourney with 34 point win; Riverton Holiday Tournament day three
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - High school holiday basketball tournaments continued Tuesday. At the third day of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, Mt. Pulaski's sharp shooting from beyond the arc took an early lead against Auburn. Williamsville began their holiday tournament with a 34 point win over Havana.
newschannel20.com
Abe's Rumble returns to Springfield for sixth year
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In the midst of the high school basketball holiday tournaments, high school wrestling gets to join in on the fun of tournament festivities. Abe's Rumble returned to the BOS Center in downtown Springfield for the sixth year. The two day event has 60 teams from across...
newschannel20.com
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Authorities in Christian County searching for a missing Mt. Auburn man. Gregory A. Mendenhall, 52, left his mother’s house on November 1. Mendenhall left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with an Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. Family members say Mendenhall...
newschannel20.com
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
newschannel20.com
Cyclist hit and killed by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was riding her bike when she was struck by a train has died. The Springfield Police Department says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries. We will update you...
newschannel20.com
New concerns about poly-substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The opioid crisis has been grabbing headlines as it continues to claim the lives of so many Americans. But there's a growing phenomenon that some say needs to be considered as well. Sinclair reporter Anjali Patel shows us why "harm reduction advocates" are concerned about...
newschannel20.com
Bicyclist killed in train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We now know the name of the woman killed by a train while riding a bicycle. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Jessica Lee Thompson died from multiple blunt-force injuries. The 34-year-old was hit by a train near 6th Street and North Grand Avenue...
newschannel20.com
Biggest Crimes of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — This year saw many crimes from shootings to deathly car crashes. We take a look at a few of the biggest crimes and cases of this year. Those crimes span from the death of children or families to the death of DCFS employees to car crashes.
newschannel20.com
Top 5 reported crimes of 2022 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — As 2022 comes to an end, Springfield Police said almost the same crimes that were reported most in 2021 were the same for this year. Springfield Police Department said the top crimes for 2022 are very similar to the top crimes for 2021. The Springfield...
newschannel20.com
$500 worth of merchandise stolen from Ross Dress for Less
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is assisting the Springfield Police Department in reference to a retail theft and an aggravated battery that took place at Ross Dress for Less. The Springfield Police Department says at 6:15 p.m. on December 22, Three females entered the store and proceeded to...
Comments / 0