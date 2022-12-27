Read full article on original website
North Dakota legislative leaders may again allow remote voting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public) – Legislative rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed lawmakers to participate remotely, if they were quarantined. The rules also allowed remote testimony in committees. Some federal COVID relief money allowed the Legislature to put cameras and sound gathering in committee hearing rooms and...
Walz signs order to reduce propane delivery backlog
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials said...
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – New figures from the state of Minnesota detail the number of people who died during police calls over a five-year period and how they died. “When a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement, we know there are effects for the person who lost their life, others involved, families, and communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This report is a start for exploring the challenges and opportunities we face to find upstream solutions for reducing the health and safety consequences of these events and to potentially prevent loss of life among civilians and officers.”
First Day Hikes: Minnesota DNR encourages people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day
ST. PAUL, Minn – The Minnesota DNR is encouraging folks to get out on New Year’s Day for a “First Day Hike” at one of 11 state parks. “Some of them are hikes, some of them are snowshoeing events,” explains park spokesperson Sarah Berhow. “We have a winter mindfulness walk, and even a candlelight event. It’s a great way for people to start off the New Year, enjoy nature and get some fresh air.”
No one has claimed $150,000 Powerball prize, ticket sold in Fargo last July
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Minnetonka man sentenced for role in St. Cloud drive-by shooting
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Minnetonka man has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Ca’Mari Smith, 21, was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He’ll receive credit for 495 days served in the county jail. According to...
Police investigating St. Paul’s 40th homicide of 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – St. Paul Police are investigating the city’s 40th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death in an alley early Wednesday. Officers responded after a 911 caller reported shots fired. Paramedics tried to save the man but he died at the scene.
Man faces new charges after crash victim dies
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash. Samuel Butler, 28, is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death, and criminal vehicular...
ND Class A basketball rankings with few changes this week
1. Minot (16) 4-0 2. Bismarck Century 2-2 Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (3-0) The only change in this week’s boys rankings is Red River moving into a tie for third with Fargo Davies. Minot and Century stay in the top two spots again this week. 1. Minot (12)...
