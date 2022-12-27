ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Salvation Army collects $22K through Red Kettle Campaign in Kewaunee County

Your loose change will add up to big help for your friends and neighbors in Kewaunee County. Through the Salvation Army of Kewaunee County’s Red Kettle Campaign, more than $22,900 was collected at sites in Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg. It was down from the over $25,800 collected in 2021. Despite the drop in donations, Matt Joski was still proud of the effort that mainly came from loose change and crumpled-up dollar bills. Even with some of the new technology available to drive up donations, Joski says some people just like the feeling of dropping money into the kettle. As a voucher writer, he is excited to see how the dollars will help residents in need in 2023.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette

Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy