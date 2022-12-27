Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Salvation Army collects $22K through Red Kettle Campaign in Kewaunee County
Your loose change will add up to big help for your friends and neighbors in Kewaunee County. Through the Salvation Army of Kewaunee County’s Red Kettle Campaign, more than $22,900 was collected at sites in Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg. It was down from the over $25,800 collected in 2021. Despite the drop in donations, Matt Joski was still proud of the effort that mainly came from loose change and crumpled-up dollar bills. Even with some of the new technology available to drive up donations, Joski says some people just like the feeling of dropping money into the kettle. As a voucher writer, he is excited to see how the dollars will help residents in need in 2023.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
wortfm.org
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. As the controversy over decreases in pay for travel nurses continues, the Wisconsin Nurses Association is hopeful it could lead to more nurses staying in the state. “I...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a new DNR secretary. Gov. Tony Evers (D) has appointed Adam N. Payne to serve as the leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Payne, a Plymouth native, takes over for retiring secretary Preston D. Cole. “Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands...
Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends...
Better weather radar coverage coming to Wisconsin
Weather radars allow us to see into the clouds, and see where a storm will strike. But across Wisconsin, not all communities have the same access to these important tools.
DNR board member's fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state DNR policy board member's legal fight to remain on the board after his term expired, a news outlet reported Wednesday.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
