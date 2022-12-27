ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out

By Priscilla Alvarez, Ariane de Vogue
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cheri Coulson
3d ago

our ancestors were illegal immigrants, and they were willing to work just like these people are. what's the matter with you people are you afraid them taking the jobs that you won't work.

Jerry Barton
3d ago

Most Americans today are decents of legal immigrants who followed the laws to become Americans. The Demon crats are losing voters and are allowing this illegal activity by illegals to replenish their ever dwindling voter base .

TOML
3d ago

Unfortunately they cannot remain because there's no threat of Pandemic anymore. If Biden doesn't do anything to control the situation there. Texas and the rest of the border states need to declare martial law at those places to control it.

