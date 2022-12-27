Read full article on original website
RideApart
What Nightmares Are Made Of: Custom Bumblebee-Inspired Honda X4
The last thing the modern-day motorcycle market needs is a Transformer-esque design. Whether we’re talking about the Yamaha MT-10 or Kawasaki Z900, today’s cosmetic conventions heavily rely on futuristic, angular bodywork. Apparently, Reza Hussain Customs (RH Customs) received that memo and pushed the Autobot aesthetic to the Nth degree.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Hello Mobility Electric Scooter Sharing Service Kicks Off In Japan
On December 23, 2022, Japanese company OpenStreet officially kicked off its newest electric vehicle rental service on the streets of Tokyo, called Hello Mobility. The service is a cooperative effort between the Softbank-backed OpenStreet and Gachaco, and makes use of both Gachaco battery swapping stations and Honda Benly e: electric scooters that are outfitted with top boxes for rider convenience.
fordmuscle.com
JB Custom Fabrication Unleashed The Baddest Pony In The Herd
From the creative minds of JB Custom Fabrication comes another innovative Bronco build out of their shop in Salem, Oregon. The Bad Pony Ford Bronco is the latest of those that come out of the shop owned by Jon and Rhonda Barricklow. This appropriately named 1974 half-cab Bronco was built to be completely capable off-road, and easy to drive on road.
Pinkbike.com
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
RideApart
Was The Honda Valkyrie Rune An Accounting Mistake, Or A Design Win?
What makes a given bike a success or a failure? I mean, it all depends on where you’re standing, doesn’t it? FortNine’s latest video, the rather provocatively-titled Honda’s $225 Million Mistake – Rune Review, raises several interesting points, not the least of which is this one.
RideApart
Barn Find Stash Of Vintage Motorcycles Uncovered In Japan In 2022
Barn finds are the gifts that keep on giving, aren’t they? Whether they involve actual barns or not, finding a cache of vintage bikes (or even just a couple of special ones) that’s been sitting undisturbed for a long period of time is a special experience. You may...
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
RideApart
Watch WSBK Champ Toprak Razgatlioglu Dominate On The Trail
Team Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu couldn’t retain his Superbike World Championship (WSBK) title in 2022. After a season-long, three-way battle with Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea, the Turkish rider relinquished his crown. With such a trying season in the rearview, it’s time for Razgatlioglu to unwind. What does that include, you may ask? Hard enduro training, of course.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Blower Kits Offer Big Boost From a Name You Wouldn’t Expect
Do you like mass quantities of street-legal horsepower that you can bolt to your engine in an afternoon? Aftermarket supercharger kits have been around for a while, and you probably know most of the big players in the market, like Procharger, TorqStorm, Vortech, Whipple, and Kenne-Bell. But there is a new player in the bolt-on smog-legal supercharger game (if you count four years of history in business as "new") and it's a name you may know, albeit for something completely different: Hamburger's Superchargers.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
