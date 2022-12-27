Read full article on original website
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Building Empires! Meghan Markle Is Trying to Become the Next Kim Kardashian, Royal Commentator Presents Analogy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came up with the two volumes of their much-anticipated docuseries on December 08 and December 15. Since its release, the show has been placed under major scrutiny by media personalities and royal experts. Now and then, critics are coming up with new theories and analogies regarding the future and intentions of the Duke and Duchess.
Kim Kardashian Disregards Her Wedding With Damon Thomas & Kris Humphries, Says Marriage With Kanye West Was “the first one”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce after nearly seven years and four children together came as much a shock to us as it did to Kanye West, albeit a few months later. Furthermore, the two of them, with their impeccable style, were considered to be the power couple of Hollywood. Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce back in January 2021. And things have been quite a roller coaster since then.
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
“Be Quiet”: Royal Experts Slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle While Discussing His Upcoming Memoir
Following the aftermath of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, many controversies have started to take their own shape. Given the present scenario, media houses and British tabloids have very well understood that it was a war waged against them and not the Royal Family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As the paparazzi continue to throw dirt on the couple’s name, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the other hand have matched forward with their projects undaunted.
“We were in a bubble” – Julia Roberts Reveals How George Clooney ‘Saved’ Her Life Amidst Pandemic
Not long ago fans saw Julia Roberts and George Clooney depicted as a divorced couple in the Ticket To Paradise. However, this on-screen chemistry goes way back to when they first worked together in 2000. This special bond started as a professional relationship that developed into a friendship for over two decades.
Meghan Markle Army Tears Apart Joanna Weiss and Politico for Branding Her as Narcissist
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is making new records every day in terms of viewership. However, the downside of the hit show has been vile and harsh attacks by royal experts and UK journalists. The Duchess of Sussex has become the favorite target of many people and they are not mincing any words while slamming her. It was only last week that Jeremy Clarkson rocked the world by dreaming of public humiliation for the former American actress.
” An unspoken level of…” – Relationship Expert Weighs in on Pete Davidson’s Extravagant Dating Life and Why He Dates A-Listed Women
Pete Davidson who has a long list of dating celebrities is one of the most talked-about people right now. From Ariana Grande to Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Davidson has dated them all. While his most shocking relationship with Grande ended soon after the ex-couple declared they were engaged, is there any reason the American comedian jumps one after the other relationships? A dating expert named Christiana Maxion analyzed the dating pattern of Davidson and has shared her thoughts.
Twitter Divided as Andrew Tate Sides With Jeremy Clarkson Following His Vile Comments Against Meghan Markle
Jeremy Clarkson caused an uproar on social media with his offensive remarks against Meghan Markle. The UK journalist used a Game of Thrones reference to reveal his dream of seeing the Duchess being paraded and shamed on the streets of Britain. The nasty comments did not sit well with a lot of people across the globe and they slammed the journalist. Amidst all the criticism, Clarkson has received support from Andrew Tate.
Diana Should Keep Quiet! Twitter Walks Down Memory Lane as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Asked to ‘be quiet’ Amidst Royal Chaos
Even weeks after the release of their much-anticipated Netflix show, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being subjected to scathing attacks by the royal experts and journalists. The crown loyalists in the United Kingdom are not pleased with Harry & Meghan and they are trolling the Sussexes for mudslinging the royal family. Moreover, the tensions are likely to increase as the Duke of Sussex is coming with his memoir titled Spare. The book which will release on January 10 next year will discuss in detail the royal life of the prince.
