OKC Blue: Jaylin Williams triple-double highlights 112-108 win over G League's Skyforce

The OKC Blue returned home to play the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, in a Tuesday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

The Blue defeated the Skyforce, 112-108. The Blue are 1-0 to start its season.

Here are some notable performances from the Blue’s four-point win:

Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists

21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists Lindy Waters III: 21 points, 3-of-7 from 3

21 points, 3-of-7 from 3 Eugene Omoruyi: 13 points, five rebounds

13 points, five rebounds Mychal Mulder: 23 points, 6-of-15 from 3

23 points, 6-of-15 from 3 Kadeem Jack: 18 points, 11 rebounds

18 points, 11 rebounds Dru Smith: 18 points, 10 assists

18 points, 10 assists DJ Stewart: 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting

Here are the full highlights: