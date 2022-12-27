ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Blue: Jaylin Williams triple-double highlights 112-108 win over G League's Skyforce

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The OKC Blue returned home to play the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, in a Tuesday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

The Blue defeated the Skyforce, 112-108. The Blue are 1-0 to start its season.

Here are some notable performances from the Blue’s four-point win:

  • Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists
  • Lindy Waters III: 21 points, 3-of-7 from 3
  • Eugene Omoruyi: 13 points, five rebounds
  • Mychal Mulder: 23 points, 6-of-15 from 3
  • Kadeem Jack: 18 points, 11 rebounds
  • Dru Smith: 18 points, 10 assists
  • DJ Stewart: 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting

Here are the full highlights:

