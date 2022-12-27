OKC Blue: Jaylin Williams triple-double highlights 112-108 win over G League's Skyforce
The OKC Blue returned home to play the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, in a Tuesday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
The Blue defeated the Skyforce, 112-108. The Blue are 1-0 to start its season.
Here are some notable performances from the Blue’s four-point win:
- Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists
- Lindy Waters III: 21 points, 3-of-7 from 3
- Eugene Omoruyi: 13 points, five rebounds
- Mychal Mulder: 23 points, 6-of-15 from 3
- Kadeem Jack: 18 points, 11 rebounds
- Dru Smith: 18 points, 10 assists
- DJ Stewart: 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting
Here are the full highlights:
