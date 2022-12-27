Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. City Council...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office
MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo DA: 2022 record year for jury trials
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In the year just ending, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office has not been resting on its laurels, District Attorney James Stewart said Friday in a news release. Over the course of the year, despite there being only five judges in Caddo Parish District Court who handle...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
2 shootings in Shreveport, 1 fatal, that may be connected
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, early Saturday morning. The fatal shooting took place first in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said the victim and his girlfriend were sitting in a car when to men wearing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
KTBS, KPXJ signals restored to antenna viewers after power outage
MOORINGSPORT, La. - Power has been restored to the KTBS transmitter Friday following a lightning strike at a SWEPCO sub-station in the Mooringsport area. The power outage caused the viewer who receive their programming by antenna to lose the signals of KTBS and KPXJ.
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 arrested in Vivian homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
