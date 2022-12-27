ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal

By Aurielle Weiss
 4 days ago
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go.

Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited.

Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle Jangle in the winter months and mini watermelons in the summertime.

However, when products at any large retailer start costing more than what they are making in return, companies must make adjustments.

This typically means that shoppers must say goodbye to some of their products.

The shortages are not just subject to grocery stores too.

Costco also recently revealed that it was discontinuing some items like the Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix and its Kirkland Signature RTF Vodka Cocktails.

Below, we've rounded up five grocery items that will be gone forever so shoppers must act fast.

1. Trader Joe's Popcorn In a Pickle

Lovers of the popcorn better stock up as popular Instagram account traderjoestobediscontinued revealed the heartbreaking news earlier this year.

The account suggested that shoppers check Aldi as they saw a version of pickle popcorn on shelves there.

However, it may not the same so try grabbing Trader Joe’s new pickle seasoning to add on your popcorn.

The Popcorn In A Pickle snack will soon be gone from shelves

One Instagram user said in the comments, "The dill pickle seasoning is awesome. Even better than these pre-flavored bags of popcorn. Pop your own and sprinkle some on top."

2. Trader Joe's Spicy, Smoky, Peach Salsa

According to the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, the Spicy, Smoky Peach Salsa is set to be just a memory.

In the episode, cohosts Tara and Matt Sloan break down why some of your favorite items, like this salsa, leave.

Matt said that there may be several reasons, but one of the biggest reasons is lack of interest or slow sales.

While there is not much that shoppers can do about discontinued items, you can grieve with other fellow customers on the Trader Joe’s Discontinued 🙁 Facebook group.

3. Kellogg's Corn Pops Cereal

Those growing up on the sugary stuff may have a hard time with this classic cereal leaving shelves.

Diets in Review revealed that thanks to low sales, the company decided to ax Corn Pops.

In fact, the report said the cereal only made $74million - an 18 percent decrease since last year.

While Kellogg's has made no official statement, Amazon marked the cereal as discontinued on its site.

4. Klondike's Choco Taco

The Choco Taco dessert may not be around for that much longer

In July, shoppers mourned the loss of the infamous Choco Taco as the company confirmed the sweet treat would leave stores and ice cream trucks.

The company said that "due to an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio" it must make some changes.

However, lovers of the treat may see it at Taco Bell as the fast-food chain announced a collaboration with Klondike earlier this year.

5. Honest Tea

Come January 1, the tea will permanently leave grocery store shelves.

Coca-Cola, which bought the company in 2011, said it wanted to focus on its other brands like Gold Peak and Peace Tea.

Although, Honest Kids will still be available on grocery shelves.

The Sun reveals Costco bargains that will not go up with inflation.

Plus, three tips to avoid shipping fees at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

