Gov. Baker: “I love this job. I believe it’s an incredible opportunity to do good things for people”
In less than a week, Charlie Baker will take his last walk out of the Massachusetts State House as Governor. Baker did not seek reelection after 2 terms in office. In a one-on-one interview, he told Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh through tragedies and triumphs over the last 8 years, he tried to be present in communities and accessible to the media. He said that made him very familiar to the people of Massachusetts and he will miss that personal interaction as he moves on from Beacon Hill.
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration
“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home outbreak was ‘worst’ moment of COVID pandemic for Charlie Baker
The COVID-19 outbreak that ultimately claimed the lives of 84 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home represents the “biggest and worst” moment of the pandemic in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said. Baker, in an interview with MassLive in his ceremonial State House office this week, solemnly reflected...
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Baker shares biggest personal struggles from COVID-19 pandemic
BOSTON — He was one of the most visible people in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to leave office, he's sharing the isolation he felt during those years. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Record state savings balance creeping closer to legal limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal.
Paige Scott Reed appointed to serve as Maura Healey’s chief legal counsel
The MBTA and transportation generally will be among the pressing issues that Gov.-elect Maura Healey will walk into when she takes office next week, and on Thursday she announced that she had selected a lawyer with extensive experience in the field to serve as her administration’s chief legal counsel.
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
Here’s why Gov. Charlie Baker took the job as NCAA president
Gov. Charlie Baker, who has just days remaining in the corner office, admits he could have found an “easier” next role than serving as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association during an inflection point for college sports and student athletes. When Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox CEO...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
thisweekinworcester.com
$15 Minimum Wage Takes Effect in Massachusetts on Jan. 1
MASS. - The state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023. In June 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law that set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15.00 in 2023. The minimum wage has steadily increased by $0.75 per hour each year since 2019.
Gorbea leaving politics, will take research role
Nellie Gorbea will end her tenure as Rhode Island's secretary of state in January — leaving politics for a new role.
Maura Healey taps Rebecca Tepper for energy, environmental affairs secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey turned to her own staff at the attorney general’s office for the next secretary of energy and environmental affairs, announcing Wednesday that she will appoint Rebecca Tepper to the role, her top energy and environmental policy advisor. Tepper serves as the chief of the Energy and...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's lucrative glass eel industry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to a close, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: Chronicle's examination of the lucrative glass eel industry in Maine, where licenses are hard to come by and the so-called "elvers" draw upwards of $2,000 a pound.
WCVB
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
RI reaches settlement with voting machine contractor after election mishap
Target 12 first reported the machines displayed the wrong candidates in some races during early voting.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
