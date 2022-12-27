ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Baker: “I love this job. I believe it’s an incredible opportunity to do good things for people”

In less than a week, Charlie Baker will take his last walk out of the Massachusetts State House as Governor. Baker did not seek reelection after 2 terms in office. In a one-on-one interview, he told Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh through tragedies and triumphs over the last 8 years, he tried to be present in communities and accessible to the media. He said that made him very familiar to the people of Massachusetts and he will miss that personal interaction as he moves on from Beacon Hill.
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
thisweekinworcester.com

$15 Minimum Wage Takes Effect in Massachusetts on Jan. 1

MASS. - The state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023. In June 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law that set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15.00 in 2023. The minimum wage has steadily increased by $0.75 per hour each year since 2019.
WCVB

Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA

