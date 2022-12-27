Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior accuses La Liga of ‘doing nothing’ over racist abuse
The Real Madrid forward, Vinícius Júnior, has accused La Liga of “doing nothing” about racist abuse from the stands at matches. Vinícius posted a statement online after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him in Real Madrid’s match at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazilian forward appeared to be subjected to abuse at the José Zorrilla Stadium after being substituted during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win.
