Bella Thorne Slammed A Director Who Says She Flirted With Him When She Was 10 Years Old

Former Disney star Bella Thorne says a casting director claimed she made him "uncomfortable" by flirting with him at an audition when she was just ten years old.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Hollywood has routinely been scrutinized for its treatment of child workers, and Thorne and model Emily Ratajkowski discussed their experiences of being underage and sexualized within the industry on Ratajkowski's podcast High Low.

In a clip from the December 27 podcast episode, Thorne shared that she was denied an opportunity because a grown man thought she was flirting with him as a child.

"The casting director calls my agent, and my agent calls my mom, and they're like, 'So she's not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable,'" said Thorne.

Looking back at the interaction, Thorne said it shouldn't have mattered what she had said since she was just a child.

"What the f*ck are you talking about, man? I don't give a f*ck what I said. I don't care if I said, 'Eat my p*ssy right now.' She is ten years old. Why ever would you think that?"

Thorne explained that in a director session, there isn't even time to interact outside of saying hello and doing the scene.

Ratajkowski highlighted how strange it was for the director to place the blame of being uncomfortable onto a child and for multiple people to feel ok relaying that message.

“If you need a more f*cked-up story of Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children... I don't think there is one," said Ratajkowski.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or consult RAINN's website. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.