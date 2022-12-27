Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Chicago Fire Part Ways With Jhon Espinoza, Acquire Maren Haile-Selassie
As the Ecuadorian defender moves on, a winger joins the Chicago Fire on loan.
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Jogo bonito: Pelé ’s 10 most memorable goals
Pelé made scoring look easy, getting the ball into the net in the most varied and beautiful ways — dribbling past defenders, firing powerful shots, striking well-placed free kicks or using firm headers. Nearly 1,090 of his goals came with the Brazilian club Santos, and 95 were scored with Brazil’s national team.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star is designated for assignment by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a...
Yardbarker
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal
Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career
The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Juventus 'join the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister'
Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister - with the south-coast club looking for somewhere in the region of £35million for their prized asset.
Yardbarker
Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed
Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
BBC
Mwepu returns to Albion as academy coach
Brighton have appointed former first-team player Enock Mwepu as their Under-9s academy coach from January. The 24-year-old was forced to retire from football in October after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition, but has now been offered the chance to return to the club. Head coach Roberto...
Yardbarker
Watch: Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Fernandez verdict amidst Chelsea pursuit
You would have all seen the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea news breaking across the board last night and this morning, mainly from the Portuguese media. To recap, the general consensus is that Chelsea are working hard on a deal to try and sign Fernandez from Benfica in January. Sources: Christopher...
Yardbarker
Reliable local reporter claims Chelsea are ‘close to buying’ Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are reportedly now close to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January. There has been so much noise on this over the last 24 hours, it is quite clear that something deep is happening here. Sources: Christopher Vivell personally working on Enzo deal as Potter wants midfield revamp!. Many...
Yardbarker
Confirmed contact between Valencia and midfielder with 49 Uruguay caps
Given the size of the club, Valencia will always attract plenty of attention stories during the transfer window. In addition, manager Gennaro Gattuso is nothing if not direct with his words. Although it appears are his actions are contradictory to his statements this time round. In a previous interview this...
‘Pelé eterno’: what international front pages say about the death of the footballing great
The death of Brazilian footballing virtuoso Pelé, at the age of 82, makes headlines in newspapers all over the world on Friday. The Guardian carries an image of the star sat upon the shoulders of his teammates and fans after Brazil’s victory in the 1970 World Cup final in Mexico City.
Chelsea add Mac Allister and Mudryk to Fernández on list of January targets
Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo Fernández if a deal for the Benfica midfielder proves too costly during January, while the west London club could also hijack Arsenal’s bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Fernández, who...
Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war
Soccer legend Pelé, who recently died at the age of 82 following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, made $120,000 to tie his shoe at midfield before the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal. Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano rehashed the payment following the death of Pelé: 6) Athlete endorsements were becoming popular, so Adidas & Puma Read more... The post Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
USMNT captain Tyler Adams says team to play in Copa America in ideal tune-up for 2026 World Cup
With the World Cup in 2026 being in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the United States national team won't have to go through World Cup qualification in Concacaf since they will host. While that's great as the team won't have to worry about how they'll make it to the biggest tournament on earth, but it also sees the team lose a lot of competitive matches ahead of time. The team will feature in Nations League but with a group consisting of El Salvador and Grenada, that's not exactly the competition that will test the team ahead of it, and neither will the Gold Cup, but it looks like they could be participating in another tournament.
Soccer-Barcelona were prepared to face Espanyol without Lewandowski, says Xavi
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said he is happy that Robert Lewandowski can play against Espanyol after having his suspension overturned by a Spanish court, but added he would have preferred to know of the striker's availability sooner.
