Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
BBC

Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute

"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Us Weekly

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline

Stronger every day. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's love for one another has guided them through even their biggest challenges. The couple were first linked two years after the former Manchester United player's 2015 split from Irina Shayk. Ronaldo was already the father of son Cristiano Jr., born in 2010, before sparking his high-profile romances. […]

