WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events. PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA presents CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR- Sat Dec 31, 7pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre. The bright lights of Broadway come to the Saenger stage as the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra celebrates the new year...
