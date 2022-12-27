Read full article on original website
Related
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup
Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Man City Fan "Seeking Justice" After 15-Year-Old Daughter "Scarred For Life" During Liverpool Game
The father of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a cut head during last week's EFL Cup game between Manchester City and Liverpool is "seeking justice".
Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia
Neville played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.
Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract
Chelsea are making progress over a new deal for midfielder N'Golo Kante.
Comments / 0