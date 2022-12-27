Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Related
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
WECT
Wrightsville Beach home decorated to inspire peace in the new year
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two months ago, Walt Laughlin’s home was decked out in pumpkins and skeletons. Now, it’s been transformed to embrace a different holiday spirit. Laughlin decorates his Wrightsville Beach home for Halloween and Christmas mostly with handmade or reused items—which he’s done for the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WECT
Education and outreach series to include guided tours of Fort Fisher, presentation at New Hanover Co. library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will start the education and outreach series “‘Dwell with Gratitude and Pride’: New Perspectives on the Wilmington Campaign” with tours of Fort Fisher on Saturday, Jan. 7. “The series will feature weekly educational events at various...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
WECT
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
whqr.org
What's next for Wilmington's downtown?
The shape of this city was written into a plan more than 20 years ago. The Vision 2020 plan foresaw the growth of the waterfront, new parks and public art downtown, more housing, and serious investments in the Northside. According to city planners, 92% of the plan has been implemented.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jungle Rapids employees make an original song and video, titled “Grateful”
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two employees at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington have come together to create an uplifting song that even includes its own TikTok dance. “Grateful” serves as a reminder to practice gratitude as 2022 comes to a close, and we try to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary gives relationship advice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was love at first sight for a Wilmington couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Jim and Betty Neely crossed paths 74 years ago in the hallways of High Point Central High School, where Jim says he fell in love at first sight.
WECT
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
