First Impressions: Phil Parker masterclass shuts out Kentucky in Music City Bowl
The Hawkeyes extracted revenge against Kentucky in the Transperfect Music City Bowl. In a game that wasn't close, Iowa utilized two pick-sixes and outstanding punting from Tory Taylor to defeat the Wildcats 21-0 in Nashville. The Hawkeyes end their season with an 8-5 record. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
No. 19 Kentucky rolls 86-63 over Louisville
The University of Louisville basketball team fell behind 18-4 to start the game and could never recover. The Cardinals had several mini-runs against No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., but in the end, the Wildcats dominated on the backboards, forced 15 turnovers, and cruised to an 86-63 victory in the Battle of the Bluegrass.
247Sports
Kentucky's Mark Stoops offers final thoughts before Music City Bowl against Iowa
For the second consecutive year, Kentucky squares off with Iowa in a bowl game. After defeating the Hawkeyes in last year's Citrus Bowl, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops once again takes on his alma mater, where Stoops both played and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant. "I think it...
Live Updates: FINAL: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0
The Hawkeyes final game of the 2022 season has arrived. Iowa will take on Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Saturday's game will be the lowest over/under in the history of college football at 31 points. Stay tuned to this thread for live analysis, score updates, notes and more.
247Sports
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
247Sports
