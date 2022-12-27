ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it clear stats don’t matter for UGA defense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon had massive shoes to step into for the 2022 season. Gone at the inside linebacker position was 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, first-round pick Quay Walker and third-round pick Channing Tindall.

Making matters more difficult was that neither had much experience, as they were both sophomores. Mondon also missed spring practice with a labrum injury limiting his reps.

Yet per the Georgia co-defensive coordinators, the pair did a great job this season. Dumas-Johnson finished tied for the team lead in tackles and was a Butkus Award finalist, while Mondon also picked up 64 tackles. He did so in two fewer games as he dealt with an ankle injury.

So how did the pair uphold the Georgia standard? It starts by throwing the stats and numbers in the garbage.

