Bill Schroeder
4d ago

What if someone subscribed with the intent of using it for the family or whole household. It seems that this is more about keeping a popular tech giant happy rather than upholding copyrights.

Ms Demenor
3d ago

Govt. get out of people's lives! This is ridiculous. You can assign your family to your account. It's perfectly legal.

leoleoleo
3d ago

government we pay our taxes. while you guys give your big bonus. that pay out Netflix for the whole year. we pay monthly. its our choices to share it.

BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Variety

Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing

Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.

