Read full article on original website
Bill Schroeder
4d ago
What if someone subscribed with the intent of using it for the family or whole household. It seems that this is more about keeping a popular tech giant happy rather than upholding copyrights.
Reply(2)
15
Ms Demenor
3d ago
Govt. get out of people's lives! This is ridiculous. You can assign your family to your account. It's perfectly legal.
Reply(3)
18
leoleoleo
3d ago
government we pay our taxes. while you guys give your big bonus. that pay out Netflix for the whole year. we pay monthly. its our choices to share it.
Reply
7
Related
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
netflixjunkie.com
Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
A Meta employee paid $300,000 for a cruise ship condo so he can work from home while traveling, report says
Austin Wells told CNBC he wanted to travel the world while keeping his job at Meta's Reality Labs, and plans to work unusual hours to do so.
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal says there's a 'lack of appreciation' for Twitter's 'awesome' mute button
Kimbal Musk talked about his love of the feature in a Twitter Space on Friday about ways of improving Twitter with podcast host Lex Fridman.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
TechRadar
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Comments / 23