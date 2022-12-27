Read full article on original website
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet changes in 2023: Here’s what to expect
TriMet is looking ahead to 2023, along with the new features, staff and operations it will offer Portland riders.
Local law enforcement readies patrols ahead of New Year’s Eve
There's only one full day left of 2022 and area law enforcement are getting ready for anything on that last day -- from DUI and car theft to gunshots and illegal fireworks. While New Year's Eve is a night of celebration for many, it doesn't stop some from breaking the law.
‘First of its kind’: Pay-what-you-can diner serving Vancouver senior citizens
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels People provides free meals for thousands of homebound seniors throughout the year. Part of their mission involves providing food, but they’re also interested in helping seniors maintain social connections. At a diner in Clark County, the organization believes it can do both.
Things to do in Portland for New Year’s Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Rose City has big plans to ring in the new year! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few events happening in the Portland area.
Ghost Kitchen Company Reef Technology Owes Multnomah County $3,895
Miami-based Reef Technology, which operates a number of ”ghost kitchen” trailers across the city that prepare fast food for delivery, currently owes Multnomah County $3,895 for consulting services and inspection and permit fees. The unpaid invoices date back to the spring of 2021. The county’s consulting services focused...
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
21 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Portland
If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from NYE with Eyelids, Desir, and DJ Couches to The Bridgetown Boogie with Polyrhythmics and from a New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow to Threshold Brewing New Year's Eve Polska. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced
Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
Portland woman drives to Bay Area to pick up mother, 78, stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines canceled about 2,500 more flights Wednesday. Further flights are already canceled later this week.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?
Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts
Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
It’s 18 degrees outside. A hummingbird just flew into my house. What should I do?
The hummingbird must have been desperate. Last Thursday evening, as the temperature sunk into the teens and freezing rain coated the Portland area in a layer of ice, a hummingbird flew into my house. It must have been watching and waiting for some time. In the few seconds I opened a door to step outside, the bird zipped in.
My Father's House opens temporary thrift store in downtown Gresham
After ongoing delays in constructing a permanent location, a nonprofit family shelter is opening a temporary jobs training center in downtown Gresham. The Journey Thrift Store, operated by My Father’s House, will open Sunday, Jan. 18, at 343 N. Main St. The location will allow residents at the shelter to gain valuable real-world experience in the work place, with plenty of support and trainings to help them find permanent jobs following their time in the shelter.
