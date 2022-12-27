ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWEEK

Ghost Kitchen Company Reef Technology Owes Multnomah County $3,895

Miami-based Reef Technology, which operates a number of ”ghost kitchen” trailers across the city that prepare fast food for delivery, currently owes Multnomah County $3,895 for consulting services and inspection and permit fees. The unpaid invoices date back to the spring of 2021. The county’s consulting services focused...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
everout.com

21 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Portland

If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from NYE with Eyelids, Desir, and DJ Couches to The Bridgetown Boogie with Polyrhythmics and from a New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow to Threshold Brewing New Year's Eve Polska. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced

Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
EUGENE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?

Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
PORTLAND, OR
Michelle Northrop

Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Outlook Online

My Father's House opens temporary thrift store in downtown Gresham

After ongoing delays in constructing a permanent location, a nonprofit family shelter is opening a temporary jobs training center in downtown Gresham. The Journey Thrift Store, operated by My Father’s House, will open Sunday, Jan. 18, at 343 N. Main St. The location will allow residents at the shelter to gain valuable real-world experience in the work place, with plenty of support and trainings to help them find permanent jobs following their time in the shelter.
GRESHAM, OR

