KOMU
New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day
Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri. The tax will parallel the local sales...
Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline. Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to The post Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing
Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board. Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed....
KOMU
City of Columbia offices will close Jan. 2
COLUMBIA- City of Columbia Offices will be closed Monday, Jan 2. to allow workers to observe New Year's Day. Here are a list of what is open and closed for the City of Columbia, according to the City of Columbia Press release:. Columbia City Council voted to cancel their Jan...
KOMU
New Year brings new laws in Missouri
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 30
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Street closure in Jefferson City extended until end of January
JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction. The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works. The project was expected to be complete by the end of...
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Basye plans to file a lawsuit against CPS for rejecting his school board candidacy filing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) State Rep. Chuck Basye said he plans to meet with a lawyer Thursday morning to discuss pursuing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. Basye, R-Rocheport, said he attempted to file for a position on the school board on Tuesday. Basye said he made the decision to file after speaking to a former The post Basye plans to file a lawsuit against CPS for rejecting his school board candidacy filing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MoDOT announce plans for U.S. Route 54 expansion in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. Route 54 to six lanes in northern Jefferson City, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Construction is expected to begin 2024, with the contract to be awarded in December 2023. The work will take place between...
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A state lawmaker wants answers about the future of hospitals in Mexico and Fulton. In a letter dated Dec. 20, the state health department says Platinum Healthcare had exhausted all of its options when it comes to the suspension of the temporary license. State Rep. Kent Haden, of Mexico, is left with more The post Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area
Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
