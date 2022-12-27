ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

salemleader.com

Potter’s Carpet changes hands

After nearly 23 years as small business owners in Washington County, Bill and Dawn Potter are handing over the reins of Potter’s Carpet to Paul Beberdick and his wife, Megan. The business will remain in its current location at 1029 Delaney Park Rd. in Salem for the timebeing. It...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHI

Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Centra Credit Union names four new Senior Vice Presidents

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Centra Credit Union (CCU) recently announced the promotion of four employees to Senior Vice President: Amanda Edwards (Deposit Operations), Chrissy Bailey (Marketing), Christy Lee (Retail), and Stephanie Cunningham (Risk Management). Amanda Edwards, Senior Vice President of Operations, has been with Centra for 22 years. She has...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioner room at the courthouse. Approval of Minutes for December 20, 2022, Regular Meeting and the December 20, 2022, Executive Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Regional...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023

Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Mill Race Center selects Senior Citizen of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been chosen as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
COLUMBUS, IN
wfyi.org

Franklin advocates have mixed feelings about new cancer cluster guidelines

Advocates for kids in Franklin with rare cancers have waited about six years for new federal guidelines for identifying cancer clusters. That’s when Trevor’s Law passed — a law meant to help investigate cancers caused by environmental pollution. Now that those guidelines are finally here — advocates...
FRANKLIN, IN

