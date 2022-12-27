Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
AFSCME pay increases of 5% to 18% in first year OK’d by Bloomington city council in 2023 salary ordinance
The recently approved four-year collective bargaining agreement between the city of Bloomington and its AFSCME union is now covered in the city’s salary ordinance. At its final meeting of the year, on Dec. 21, Bloomington’s city council approved a change to the salary ordinance that sets pay for city employees next year.
bloomingtonian.com
Bloomington utility workers kept busy fixing water main breaks since last week’s cold snap
Utilities workers in Bloomington fixed four water main breaks Thursday, according to City of Bloomington Utilities Department Communications Manager Holly McLauchlin. McLauchlin said the number of breaks increased after the cold snap last week, which took temperatures below zero. Water mains were broken in the 500 block of East Audubon,...
salemleader.com
Potter’s Carpet changes hands
After nearly 23 years as small business owners in Washington County, Bill and Dawn Potter are handing over the reins of Potter’s Carpet to Paul Beberdick and his wife, Megan. The business will remain in its current location at 1029 Delaney Park Rd. in Salem for the timebeing. It...
korncountry.com
City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount confirms Dodds for Benton Township board, election finally over in Monroe County
Republican Jake Dodds has been confirmed as winning one of the three seats on the Benton Township board in Monroe County, Indiana. The result of a manual recount of the ballots, which concluded Thursday morning around 11 a.m., provided a 3-vote margin for Dodds over fourth-place finisher, Democrat Hans Kelson.
Waste Management customers say trash hasn't been picked up in weeks
Waste Management acquired Ray’s Trash Service in Sept. 2022 and the transition is expected to be compete in early Feb. 2023. In the meantime, customers are complaining about delays and misses.
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
WTHI
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 29, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on Walls Dr. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday, December 31. The Indiana...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
korncountry.com
Centra Credit Union names four new Senior Vice Presidents
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Centra Credit Union (CCU) recently announced the promotion of four employees to Senior Vice President: Amanda Edwards (Deposit Operations), Chrissy Bailey (Marketing), Christy Lee (Retail), and Stephanie Cunningham (Risk Management). Amanda Edwards, Senior Vice President of Operations, has been with Centra for 22 years. She has...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioner room at the courthouse. Approval of Minutes for December 20, 2022, Regular Meeting and the December 20, 2022, Executive Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Regional...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
Uncollected trash piles up at west Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants at Abington Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis say uncollected trash keeps piling up. "At least two weeks' worth of trash," tenant Anthony Bigham said. It's so much trash that it could take days to clear up. "We are tired of this. It doesn't make...
Morgantown Residents concerned over water issues after days with no water
Morgantown residents spent days without water due to a watermain break, but several people say this isn’t the first time the town has had issues with their water.
Fireworks in Greenfield: ‘I don’t think this has ever been done before’
GREENFIELD — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all of central Indiana. They can say this truthfully because nowhere else in the state […]
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center selects Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been chosen as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
wfyi.org
Franklin advocates have mixed feelings about new cancer cluster guidelines
Advocates for kids in Franklin with rare cancers have waited about six years for new federal guidelines for identifying cancer clusters. That’s when Trevor’s Law passed — a law meant to help investigate cancers caused by environmental pollution. Now that those guidelines are finally here — advocates...
