Day Three of the United Cup features two of its biggest stars, WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek and 22-time ATP Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal. Both players are coming off memorable 2022 seasons, both on and off the court. And they will be challenged, they say, to move forward after those successes. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this past year, and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, back in October. Swiatek ascended to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still there.

1 DAY AGO