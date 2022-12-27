Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
No.1 Swiatek wins season opener at United Cup
World No.1 Iga Swiatek showed no signs of rust in her first match of the 2023 season, defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 at the United Cup. The victory Saturday gave No.2 seed Poland a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan, but Timofey Skatov leveled the tie hours later with a 7-6(7), 6-2 win over Daniel Michalski.
wtatennis.com
Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; U.S. beats Czech Republic
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
wtatennis.com
Great Britain leads Spain with comebacks from Norrie, Swan
SYDNEY, Australia -- Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-seeded Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-seeded Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB is now a win from taking control of Group D, having defeated Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.
wtatennis.com
Switzerland stays perfect to beat Kazakhstan at United Cup
Stan Wawrinka clinched Switzerland’s first United Cup tie Friday when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6(3) in the No.1 men’s singles match. Jil Teichmann followed suit with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhibek Kulambayeva to give the Swiss a sweep of all four singles matches and a spot at the top of the table of Group B in Brisbane.
wtatennis.com
Haddad Maia leads Brazil to 2-0 lead over Norway in Brisbane
No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her United Cup record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2 on Day 3 in Brisbane. The victory kicked off Brazil's perfect day against Norway, after Felipe Meligeni Rodriguez Alves defeated No.343 Viktor Durasovic in the No.2 men's singles match to finish the day.
wtatennis.com
Papamichail, Tsitsipas give Greece 2-0 lead vs. Bulgaria
PERTH, Australia -- The first three-set battle of the inaugural United Cup saw Despina Papamichail come from a set and a break down to defeat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 2 hours and 19 minutes. It was swiftly followed by the second, which saw Stefanos Tsitsipas edge Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to give No.1 seeds Greece a 2-0 lead over Bulgaria.
wtatennis.com
Bencic comeback thwarts Putintseva; Switzerland leads 2-0
World No.12 Belinda Bencic opened her season with a tense 7-6(0), 6-3 win over No. 51 Yulia Putintseva on Day 1 of the United Cup in Brisbane, before Marc-Andrea Huesler extended Switzerland's lead to 2-0 against Kazakhstan in Group B. Bencic secured the straight-sets win by coolly reeling in Putintseva,...
wtatennis.com
Van Uytvanck, Dimitrov win; Belgium and Bulgaria level
PERTH, Australia -- Alison Van Uytvanck kicked off Belgium's United Cup campaign with a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova in 1 hour and 43 minutes. However, Grigor Dimitrov levelled the tie with a 6-4, 7-5 win over David Goffin in the second rubber. Five-time Hologic WTA...
wtatennis.com
Bouzkova, Lehecka give Czech Republic 2-0 lead over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- Marie Bouzkova earned her first win of the season to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over No.10 seed Germany on Day 3 of the United Cup. The World No.24 defeated No.65 Jule Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 to close out a successful day for the Czech squad.
wtatennis.com
Jabeur tops Adelaide draw; Andreescu and Muguruza meet in first round
Four of the current Top 10 players join five Grand Slam champions in the main draw of the Adelaide International 1, which was released on Saturday afternoon. The main draw of the WTA 500 event will start on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown of the bracket:. First quarter:...
wtatennis.com
Cornet, Rinderknech put France 2-0 up on Argentina in United Cup
PERTH, Australia -- Alizé Cornet passed the test of a first-time encounter at the United Cup, defeating Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 15 minutes. The French WTA No.2 was then backed up by her ATP No.1 counterpart Arthur Rinderknech, who extended his team's lead over Argentina to 2-0 after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2. Cornet, a quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open, had never faced No.147-ranked Carle before. Consequently, the first five games were filled with extended baseline exchanges as both players probed each other's games while refusing to miss.
wtatennis.com
Little reason to believe Swiatek will slow down in 2023
Leave it up to Iga Swiatek to change the trajectory. In this case, we’re not talking about her on-court results. During the United Cup press conference Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia, Swiatek (in good fun) wanted to move on from the team camaraderie line of questioning. She was ready to...
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 3 preview: Swiatek, Nadal to take the court
Day Three of the United Cup features two of its biggest stars, WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek and 22-time ATP Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal. Both players are coming off memorable 2022 seasons, both on and off the court. And they will be challenged, they say, to move forward after those successes. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this past year, and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, back in October. Swiatek ascended to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still there.
wtatennis.com
Keys wins to give U.S. 2-0 lead vs. Czech Republic at United Cup
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States opened Day 1 of the United Cup with a pair of wins to take a 2-0 lead on the Czech Republic. American men's No.1 Taylor Fritz opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka. World No.11 Madison Keys followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No.24 Marie Bouzkova.
wtatennis.com
After vacationing alone, Garcia ready to help teammates at United Cup
After a sensational second half of the 2022 season in which Caroline Garcia went 39-6 (including qualifying), she went on a well-earned solo vacation in Bali. Back to a career-high No.4 in the world, Garcia scooped up titles at the WTA Finals, Cincinnati, Bad Homburg and Warsaw. She also made a first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.
Comments / 0