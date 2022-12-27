Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Italy PM to meet with Intel to “facilitate” chip factory investment
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
104.1 WIKY
Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors
(Reuters) – The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said on Thursday that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time of transfer on a temporary basis to deliver them to customers and creditors who own them. FTX’s Bahamas unit’s digital assets were...
104.1 WIKY
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. “As an Italian and a Roman,...
104.1 WIKY
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
104.1 WIKY
Casino’s GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company...
104.1 WIKY
Europe seeks joint stance on measures towards China
BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China’s decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there. The scale of the outbreak in China and doubts over...
104.1 WIKY
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
(Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
104.1 WIKY
Russian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble strengthened on Friday, heading towards the 71 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia’s export revenues. At...
104.1 WIKY
Thai economy got a boost from tourism in November – finance ministry
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy in November was supported by tourism while private consumption was steady and exports slowed from the previous month, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Economic stability remained good while price pressures eased, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar eyes best year since 2015; Fed rate path, China reopening to set tone
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies,...
104.1 WIKY
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
(Reuters) – Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world’s second-biggest economy. Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday...
104.1 WIKY
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan 1
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will adjust import and export tariffs on some goods from January 1, in order to speed and promote development and expand domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Export tariffs on aluminium and aluminium alloys are to be raised, the ministry said in a...
104.1 WIKY
European shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks. The region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.4%. For...
104.1 WIKY
Rouble sinks to 8-month low vs dollar as sanctions fears weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit export revenues. By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 72.83, its weakest point since April...
104.1 WIKY
China’s factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country’s “zero-COVID” policy and rising infections began to affect production lines. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) likely stayed...
104.1 WIKY
Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s gross domestic product grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest pace annually since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports. The reading is higher than an official growth target of 6.0%-6.5% and growth last year of just 2.58%, when COVID-19 lockdowns left a dent on the economy and impacted factory activity.
104.1 WIKY
Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover. The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
BEIJING (Reuters) – Several places around the world have imposed curbs on travellers from China amid a COVID-19 surge after Beijing relaxed strict “zero-COVID” measures. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
Comments / 0