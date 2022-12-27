Read full article on original website
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Select Energy Services (WTTR) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
Investors Heavily Search Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Here is What You Need to Know
Agilent Technologies (A) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned -3.2% over the past month versus...
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry
Since the beginning of this year, the number of drillers in oil patches has increased significantly. Drilling activities will continue to rise since the crude pricing environment remains highly favorable. Thus, with explorers returning to prolific oil resources, demand for oilfield services will stay solid, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry promising.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group...
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CYTH, HOTH, DRMA, KALA
Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat. In company news, Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) was finishing 0.7% lower after the biotechnology company...
Analysts Expect XSLV To Hit $50
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.22 per unit.
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 in the previous session. Vivint Smart Home has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the -27.4% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -27.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry.
