Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
WHR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $138.67, changing hands for $143.10/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HBM
In trading on Friday, shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.10, changing hands as low as $5.08 per share. Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options
Investors in Southwestern Energy Company SWN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Multi-Sector Conglomerates Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $62.84, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider...
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
NASDAQ
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Select Energy Services (WTTR) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
NASDAQ
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January
The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Internet-based servers and the software and databases they support can cut costs and increase efficiencies for entities. Companies ranging from newly minted start-ups to established tech giants have capitalized on this technology. And while numerous...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect XSLV To Hit $50
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.22 per unit.
NASDAQ
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the online...
Comments / 0