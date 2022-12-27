Read full article on original website
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
Details On Top NJPW Star’s Contract Status
Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has been one of the wrestling world’s MVPs in the year 2022. Countless incredible matches across NJPW, AEW, RevPro and more, there’s no doubt that he will be someone who will attract a lot of interest if and when his NJPW contract comes due.
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
Report: AEW Star Working ‘Banged Up’
According to a new report, one AEW star is currently still working ‘banged up’ after a big spot at a recent pay-per-view. Despite debuting a wildly successful podcast this week, Dax Harwood is still feeling the effects of a big spot from Ring Of Honor’s latest pay-per-view, Final Battle.
More Details On Canadian Broadcaster No Longer Airing AEW Dynamite
The Canadian broadcaster RDS announced that it would no longer be airing AEW Dynamite in French after December 28 2022. The stated reason for this was down to “budget constraints”. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer provided further details, saying:. “Canada’s RDS, which aired Dynamite...
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
Huge WWE Return & Title Change On Final SmackDown Of 2022
After besting Raquel Rodriguez to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey was met by a big surprise. A returning Charlotte Flair appeared to not only get in the ring to face off with Rousey, but also challenged her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – right here, right now!
Current ROH Champion Excited For The Future Of The Company
A current Ring of Honor champion is excited for the future of the company. Bishop Kaun debuted for Ring of Honor in 2018 in the tag team Soldiers of Savagery before eventually joining Shane Taylor Promotions in 2021. The trio of Taylor, Kaun and Moses went on to become the...
Major Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Scrapped?
A new report has revealed that a major planned WWE WrestleMania 39 match may have been scrapped. As previously reported, WWE is currently discussing plans for their upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Besides dealing with the possibility of The Rock headlining the show, the company is now making...
Top AEW Star Comments On Winning 2022 ESPN Wrestling Award
A top AEW star has commented on winning a 2022 ESPN wrestling award. On Wednesday, December 28, ESPN posted an article revealing the winners of the 2022 wrestling awards. ESPN NHL writer and wrestling fan Greg Wyshynski posted the article to Twitter where AEW World Champion MJF responded to it.
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
WWE Star Was Working Through Injury For Almost A Year
An update has emerged on Tommaso Ciampa, who is currently out of action recovering from an injury. Ciampa has been on the shelf since September, with Johnny Gargano confirming on the October 24 edition of Raw that his former tag partner had suffered an injury. Later that week, the former...
Rumor Killer On Plans For Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant?
An update has emerged on Tyson Fury’s relationship with WWE, following rumors about a potential Royal Rumble appearance. As previously reported, Fury is currently being denied entry to the US due to visa issues which you can read more about right here. The report indicated that WWE was interested...
AEW Star Gets New Name On Rampage
An AEW star has informed fans that they’ll be going by a new name on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (December 30). After betraying his Dark Order brethern and even insulting poor -1, Preston Vance is leaning all the way into his heel faction, Los Ingobernables de Faccion.
More Details On Dragon Lee’s WWE Signing
Triple H’s latest WWE signing was officially announced last night at the AAA Noche De Campeones event, when Dragon Lee announced that he was heading to WWE. Triple H and WWE have since commented on the signing, with him being touted as a big signing for the NXT brand.
AEW Stars Stripped Of Championship
There was some major news coming out of tonight (December 28) as AEW stars were stripped of a championship. With news coming out of the Lucha Libre AAA show, that a top star has signed with WWE, there was another bit of breaking news from the evening. At tonight’s (December...
