Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage released to Channel...
YAHOO!
2 Cherokee County residents sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
Two Cherokee county residents were sentenced to 30 years in the state penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Eloisa Chavez-Lopez, 40, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November for trafficking methamphetamine. Erick Alexander Pauu-Sirin, 27, pleaded guilty to the same crime earlier in the year and was also sentenced to prison. [DOWNLOAD:...
YAHOO!
4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County, police confirm
Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot. One of the victims...
Comments / 0