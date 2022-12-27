Read full article on original website
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
NJPW Star Fires Back At Kenny Omega
On January 4 2023, Kenny Omega returns to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the main event for the US Title against Will Ospreay. The pair have swapped barbed comments on social media adding to the tension of the double-main event of the show. On November 20, a video was...
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
WWE Star Teases Special Entrance For Upcoming Event
A WWE star may have teased a special entrance for an upcoming event. On January 1, WWE SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in one of Muta’s final matches of his storied career. NOAH held a press conference on Friday to further...
Max Caster Continues To Troll Karen Jarrett On Twitter
Just when you thought 2022 was over, let’s go ahead and throw one more AEW Twitter feud on the scoreboard!. After a vicious rap about Jeff Jarrett (and Jay Lethal) from the Acclaimed debuted, Double J’s real life wife was none too pleased. Jumping on Twitter to call...
Former WWE Star Believes Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Needs More Attention On The Indies
A former WWE star believes women’s tag team wrestling needs more attention on the indies. Since being released from WWE in 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been making a name for herself across IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, MLW and the independent scene. In IMPACT, Valkyrie is currently one half of the...
Real Reason Dragon Lee Won AAA Title After Signing With WWE
The real reason why Dragon Lee won AAA gold moments before announcing that he has signed with WWE has been revealed. On December 28, Dragon Lee & Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Championship, ending Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler’s 438 day reign with the gold.
Here’s When Dragon Lee Signed With WWE
More details have emerged on Dragon Lee joining WWE, following the announcement that the luchador will join the NXT brand. Following his AAA Tag Team Title win at Dralistico at AAA Noche De Campeones, Dragon Lee confirmed that he’s heading to WWE soon. Both Triple H and WWE have...
Top AEW Star Comments On Winning 2022 ESPN Wrestling Award
A top AEW star has commented on winning a 2022 ESPN wrestling award. On Wednesday, December 28, ESPN posted an article revealing the winners of the 2022 wrestling awards. ESPN NHL writer and wrestling fan Greg Wyshynski posted the article to Twitter where AEW World Champion MJF responded to it.
More Details On Canadian Broadcaster No Longer Airing AEW Dynamite
The Canadian broadcaster RDS announced that it would no longer be airing AEW Dynamite in French after December 28 2022. The stated reason for this was down to “budget constraints”. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer provided further details, saying:. “Canada’s RDS, which aired Dynamite...
Latest On AJ Styles WWE House Show Injury
AJ Styles has provided an update on his injury following the December 29 WWE house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As previously reported, during the show, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. Following a scary top rope spot,...
Huge WWE Return & Title Change On Final SmackDown Of 2022
After besting Raquel Rodriguez to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey was met by a big surprise. A returning Charlotte Flair appeared to not only get in the ring to face off with Rousey, but also challenged her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – right here, right now!
AEW Stars Stripped Of Championship
There was some major news coming out of tonight (December 28) as AEW stars were stripped of a championship. With news coming out of the Lucha Libre AAA show, that a top star has signed with WWE, there was another bit of breaking news from the evening. At tonight’s (December...
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
Top Star Signs With WWE
A top free agent has now announced that he has signed with WWE after having been previously written off AEW television. Find out what top professional wrestling talent known worldwide has just announced that they’ve signed with WWE. Dragon Lee has announced that he has signed with WWE. Dragon...
