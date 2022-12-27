Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
fergusnow.com
Baby with hypothermia found in Minneapolis in abandoned car stolen in Alexandria
(Minneapolis, MN) — Police say they found a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia just after sunrise Tuesday in south Minneapolis, inside an abandoned car stolen Monday more than 130 miles away in Alexandria in west-central Minnesota. Police say the baby was taken to HCMC but his condition was not...
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm
An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
willmarradio.com
More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.
(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
wearegreenbay.com
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified
E 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue in fall 2022. Pic: Google Streetview. A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes died from a gunshot wound to the head near the intersection of 24th Street E....
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
