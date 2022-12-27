ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.

(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy