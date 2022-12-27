Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least seven people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
At least seven people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
AZFamily
One year later: where does the investigation into the unsolved murder of Benjamin Anderson stand?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A missing person, a car pursuit, and a body found burned in the rural desert. The bizarre disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson have now gripped the Phoenix community for one year. It was last New Year’s Eve when this crazy case began. With no arrests...
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
AZFamily
MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
Person arrested after driving wrong way on I-10 early Saturday
One person is in custody after reportedly driving the wrong way on two Valley freeways early Saturday morning.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
One dead, one detained after shooting near 19th Avenue and Northern
A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near 19th and Northern avenues Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
Remains of kidnapped Arizona teen found in rural Maricopa County
17-year-old Jesse Camacho was kidnapped from his home in Phoenix by two armed suspects carrying long guns.
KOLD-TV
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man who died in Christmas night double shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man who died in a double shooting on Phoenix’s southside on Christmas night. Phoenix police say 21-year-old Dae’shundric Crowder died at the hospital after being shot along 45th Street and Riverside, near Broadway Road, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in Glendale stabbing allegedly dropped wallet with ID near scene
PHOENIX — A suspect arrested in a Glendale stabbing was identified after he allegedly dropped his wallet near the scene, authorities said Tuesday. Jerome Pipkins stabbed a man who was out for a run near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the Glendale Police Department.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
