Franklin County, IN

1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH
WCPO

Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN WANTED IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION LOCATED

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday solicited help from the public for a woman wanted for a homicide. A few hours after that notice was posted on social media, Erica Petry had been located. In the original post, investigators did not specify what homicide Petry is suspected of having committed. In the update, RPD said that she had been located in what it described as an active scene. Petry was not in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning. Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News is working to confirm a report that she has been hospitalized as a result of the incident in which she was located.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder

The charges stem from a shooting in Franklin County early Friday morning. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting last week in Franklin County. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Neglect...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
LEBANON, OH

