Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
WCPO
Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
Fox 19
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday. Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN WANTED IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION LOCATED
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday solicited help from the public for a woman wanted for a homicide. A few hours after that notice was posted on social media, Erica Petry had been located. In the original post, investigators did not specify what homicide Petry is suspected of having committed. In the update, RPD said that she had been located in what it described as an active scene. Petry was not in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning. Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News is working to confirm a report that she has been hospitalized as a result of the incident in which she was located.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
YAHOO!
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 10-month-old child
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is working to help locate a missing 10-month-old child. The sheriff's office said the child, identified as Valerie Williams, and mother, identified as Monica George, 25, were seen leaving the Kenwood Towne Center on Tuesday around 6 p.m. The two were possibly...
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder
The charges stem from a shooting in Franklin County early Friday morning. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting last week in Franklin County. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Neglect...
Officers find loaded handgun, drugs during routine traffic stop
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man getting booked into Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday. On Dec. 27th, Marcellus Copeland was pulled over by Miami Township police officers on routine patrol, according to the Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department social media page.
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was...
Police: Search for man missing nearly 1 month includes Rumpke landfill
The search for a 72-year-old man with autism, missing since early December, pivoted at some point to a Rumpke landfill, according to Pierce Township police.
YAHOO!
Woman not guilty due to insanity in child stabbing case will remain in custody
Dec. 28—A Warren County woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing of a 3-year-old boy will continue to be confined in a Cincinnati mental health facility. A six-month review was recently held in Warren County Common Pleas Court on the status of Xiaoyan...
Fox 19
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
Comments / 0