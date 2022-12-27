(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday solicited help from the public for a woman wanted for a homicide. A few hours after that notice was posted on social media, Erica Petry had been located. In the original post, investigators did not specify what homicide Petry is suspected of having committed. In the update, RPD said that she had been located in what it described as an active scene. Petry was not in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning. Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News is working to confirm a report that she has been hospitalized as a result of the incident in which she was located.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO