Georgetown, TX

kwhi.com

STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY

A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

APD Searches For “Jugging” Suspect

Police say they’re investigating another case of “jugging” at a south Austin bank. This form of robbery occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store and then takes the money by force. Law enforcement says the male suspect in Thursday’s incident...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin. Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m. Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
LAMPASAS, TX

