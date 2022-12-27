Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
kurv.com
APD Searches For “Jugging” Suspect
Police say they’re investigating another case of “jugging” at a south Austin bank. This form of robbery occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store and then takes the money by force. Law enforcement says the male suspect in Thursday’s incident...
APD searching for man suspected of attacking, robbing older woman in jugging case
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a jugging incident that happened on Dec. 29. APD said the crime occurred Thursday around noon at the Bank of America at 2501 S. Congress Ave. That's in South Austin just off East Oltorf Street. The male suspect was seen...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
fox7austin.com
2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin. Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m. Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
fox7austin.com
Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Georgetown police say a man, who was holding his estranged wife hostage, fatally shot her while officers were attempting to negotiate with him. Then he took off. The incident, in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, prompted a shelter-in-place alert Tuesday morning that has since been...
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
KWTX
DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
Law enforcement in surrounding Austin communities patrol for drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve
The Round Rock Police Department says it has increased the hours its DWI unit will be on patrol this weekend and that it will pay particular attention to parts of town with strips of bars.
fox7austin.com
Barton Creek Greenbelt visitors find, return stolen items, report increased crime
AUSTIN, Texas - Crime along the Barton Creek Greenbelt has increased according to frequent visitors. "When you walk down the parking lot, there's broken glass at every parking site. It's obviously something that happens a lot," said David Kauffman. Just like many others, Kauffman is a frequent visitor of the...
