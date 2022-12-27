ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
PennLive.com

Another year of COVID-19: What we learned about coronavirus in 2022

After another year of living with COVID-19, we have a greater understanding of the respiratory illness than we did nearly three years ago, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. In the past year alone, dozens of studies were published in both peer-reviewed journals and...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy