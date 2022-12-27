Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics
Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm
A top Buffalo-area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban…
Pennsylvania to send snow equipment, personnel to Buffalo to support snow removal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. "The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than three dozen people died in western New York...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm
The historic blizzard in Buffalo, New York, stranded a bus full of nine South Korean tourists and their driver. Alex and Andrea Campagna took them into their home and offered food and shelter. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares their story of kindness.Dec. 27, 2022.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
A group of friends on snowmobiles save dozens of stranded residents in the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several residents became stranded in the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard and many people jumped into action to help. One man told 7 News he took to the streets to help but quickly found himself on the other side of the rescue. "You had...
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
25 Surreal Pictures That Show Just How Bad Things Are In Buffalo DAYS After Their Historic Blizzard
It's like everything is frozen in time.
Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team falls, 73-72, to top-ranked New York State squad
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team came within a point of the top-ranked teams in New York State, but fell by a 73-72 count to Jamestown at the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic in Elmira, N.Y. Tuesday. Tristen Waters led all scorers with 27 points, including 4 dunks. Tyshawn...
One dead and another hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning
According to police, the home was overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man was found dead inside.
