Shelbyville, TN

WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mjpdnews.org

Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Missing Manchester Man Found Safe

Wednesday, Manchester Police released information about a missing person. The missing male subject is identified as Raymond Lee Farrar. His family last saw Farrar on 12/16/2022, and Farrar advised the family that he had been kicked out of his hotel room. On Thursday, MPD officers located Farrar, checked his welfare,...
MANCHESTER, TN
