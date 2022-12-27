Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO