wgnsradio.com
Another Shoplifting Incident Ends with Charges Being Filed at a Retailer in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) One of several shoplifting incidents that took place in the weeks leading up to Christmas occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods. According to a Murfreesboro Police report, two men entered the store wearing puffy jackets that were possibly used to conceal merchandise. A store manager said to police,...
Iowa man dead after hit by hotel passenger van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Gallatin grandmother almost scammed out of nearly $10,000
The grandmother called police who were able to stop the scam from going through.
Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges
A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
WKRN
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing.
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
Person of Interest Sought by Manchester Police in Stolen Vehicle Case
A male subject is a person of interest in a case involving a motor vehicle theft that evaded law enforcement. Manchester Police says the pictured subject’s involvement is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him. If you can identify this subject, please call the MPD and ask...
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault. Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous. Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for...
WSMV
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
mjpdnews.org
Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
Missing Manchester Man Found Safe
Wednesday, Manchester Police released information about a missing person. The missing male subject is identified as Raymond Lee Farrar. His family last saw Farrar on 12/16/2022, and Farrar advised the family that he had been kicked out of his hotel room. On Thursday, MPD officers located Farrar, checked his welfare,...
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
