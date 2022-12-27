BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Commanders game with his concussion, but got a huge vote of confidence from his buddy Myles Garrett for the future. “When he’s out there, you can feel his presence. He’s setting the edge, he’s making, TFLs (tackles for a loss). He’s making big plays. He may not always have the most upbeat personality,” Garrett said with a laugh, “but most of the time, he’s out there. He’s excited, he’s a joy to be around. He’s talking, chatting it up, getting the guys ready to go. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Does it in a timely manner. That’s all you can ask for.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO