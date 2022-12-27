ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jadeveon Clowney, questionable with concussion, receives big vote of confidence from Myles Garrett: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Commanders game with his concussion, but got a huge vote of confidence from his buddy Myles Garrett for the future. “When he’s out there, you can feel his presence. He’s setting the edge, he’s making, TFLs (tackles for a loss). He’s making big plays. He may not always have the most upbeat personality,” Garrett said with a laugh, “but most of the time, he’s out there. He’s excited, he’s a joy to be around. He’s talking, chatting it up, getting the guys ready to go. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Does it in a timely manner. That’s all you can ask for.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
