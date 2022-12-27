Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Monday Night Football, the right tackle spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are a few days away from one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that, the right tackle spot and more at his weekly press conference on Thursday. Here’s a transcript:. Determined who starting RT will be?
What Myles Garrett had to say about his benching and injury updates: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke for the first time on Friday about his benching against the Saints, when he was held out of the game’s opening defensive series after failing to communicate his absence last week when he was sick. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Sam Hubbard a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to be in the lineup on Monday night against the Bills. Hubbard told reporters on Friday the calf injury he suffered against Tampa Bay earlier this month is something he’s been dealing with for a couple of weeks and it got to the point where he had to shut things down.
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on injury updates, the current win streak and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just two games left in the regular season, and with a current seven-game winning streak, they’re one of the teams best positioned for a playoff run. How are they handling that pressure, and building excitement? Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and...
Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
Evaluating the Bengals’ options at right tackle for Monday’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have a decision to make at right tackle for Monday Night Football. After La’el Collins went down with a left knee injury, the Bengals turned to Hakeem Adeniji to man their right tackle spot. Now, there appear to be two options to start at tackle against the Bills: Adeniji, and Isaiah Prince.
OC Alex Van Pelt: Browns would’ve gone for 2 vs. Saints; Nick Chubb rushing title would be ‘exceptional’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt revealed Thursday that the Browns would’ve gone for 2 had they scored a touchdown on their final drive in Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “I think that’s where we were heading,” Van Pelt said Thursday. “I know...
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
Jadeveon Clowney, questionable with concussion, receives big vote of confidence from Myles Garrett: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Commanders game with his concussion, but got a huge vote of confidence from his buddy Myles Garrett for the future. “When he’s out there, you can feel his presence. He’s setting the edge, he’s making, TFLs (tackles for a loss). He’s making big plays. He may not always have the most upbeat personality,” Garrett said with a laugh, “but most of the time, he’s out there. He’s excited, he’s a joy to be around. He’s talking, chatting it up, getting the guys ready to go. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Does it in a timely manner. That’s all you can ask for.”
DraftKings Ohio: last-minute details, how to get $200 pre-launch offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Ohio is in the home stretch of the pre-launch phase, meaning there are just hours left to seize the pre-registration...
Denzel Ward’s 2022 season for the Browns can only be described as underachieving
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in April, the Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension worth $100.5 million with $71.25 million guaranteed. In hindsight, it was the right move to make him one of the highest paid players in his position. By that point, Ward established himself as...
Bengals vs. Bills: Predictions for Monday night’s game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals host the Bills on Monday night in one of the more hyped matchups of the season. The stakes couldn’t be higher with the top seed in the AFC on the line and two of the top MVP candidates in the league (Joe Burrow and Josh Allen) facing off against each other.
Myles Garrett respects Kevin Stefanski benching him and won’t let it happen again: ‘It’s a bad look for a starter’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, Browns team captain, team leader and arguably the face and voice of the franchise, has no plans to get benched again by Kevin Stefanski like he did for the first series of Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “That was coach’s decision based...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0