Dozier, AL

George Sidney Waits, Jr., Sergeant, U.S. Army, WWII

It is an honor and a privilege to write about veterans and more so, when writing about those from The Greatest Generation. Writing about a longtime friend from that group of heroes is very special. The author and the late Sidney Waits were friends for many years. Sidney was a prolific writer about his hometown of Andalusia and Covington County. He was less known for his service in the Army during WW II.
City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute

Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
