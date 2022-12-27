Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Andalusia Star News
George Sidney Waits, Jr., Sergeant, U.S. Army, WWII
It is an honor and a privilege to write about veterans and more so, when writing about those from The Greatest Generation. Writing about a longtime friend from that group of heroes is very special. The author and the late Sidney Waits were friends for many years. Sidney was a prolific writer about his hometown of Andalusia and Covington County. He was less known for his service in the Army during WW II.
Andalusia Star News
City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute
Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Kiwanis Club closes holiday season with New Year’s Eve light show
The Kiwanis Club will wrap up the season with the drive-through light show Saturday at the fairgrounds on New Year’s Eve with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and closing at 9 p.m. This year’s light show was the first time the Club held the fundraiser. There is a $10...
Comments / 0