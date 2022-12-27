Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Custom maker of mirrors and furniture closes $4.5M deal
The applied UV, inc., company, a pathogen elimination technology company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has signed a deal to provide furnishings to three major U.S. hotels and condos. The $4.5 million agreement includes a purchase order...
woodworkingnetwork.com
'Sandrew,' the cobot, increased throughput at Andrew Pearce Bowls
The picturesque forests of Vermont, where artisan woodworking traditions run deep, do not at first glance seem like fertile ground for a robotic deployment. “We did have some reservations originally about bringing a robot into a company that prides itself on hand-made products,” said Mike Welch, production manager at Andrew Pearce Bowls in Hartland, VT. But then came the company’s newest “employee,” Sandrew.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Pella Corporation acquires Win-Dor
Pella Corporation, a leading window and door manufacturer and designer, has acquired Win-Dor, LLC, a vinyl window and door manufacturer located near Brea, California. “Having served the market for more than 30 years, the Win-Dor team has a deep understanding of customer needs, possesses a skilled workforce and capacity for continued growth, and embraces a culture of caring, quality and excellence similar to Pella’s,” said Tim Yaggi, president and CEO, Pella Corporation.
