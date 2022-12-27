ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Memorable Live Moments from Paramore’s Hayley Williams

By Alex Hopper
 4 days ago
As far as rock vocalists are concerned, few can go toe-to-toe with Hayley Williams. The Paramore frontwoman has the kind of range many only dream of and her influence on the world of alt-rock has been paramount. Though the group has gone through many sonic changes throughout the years, one thing that has remained the same is Williams’ unparalleled vocals.

While their recorded offerings do highlight her prowess behind the mic, her full power is unleashed while on stage. In honor of William’s birthday today (Dec. 27), we’re going through five of her most impressive on-stage appearances below.

1. “Rose-Colored Boy” on Stephen Colbert

After Laughter saw Paramore shed their emo-influenced musicality and add a burst of positivity in its place via a new wave sound – albeit with the same downtrodden lyricism. The album’s third single, “Rose-Colored Boy,” found just the right balance between being a synth-led floor-filler and a deeply emotive song about depression. It is undoubtedly a standout from the record.

When the group appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the track, the world was reminded of the control Williams has over her voice. She delivered the winding melody with ease, ushering in a new era for Paramore that was every bit as golden as their early days.

2. NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Elsewhere on the After Laughter press run, Paramore appeared on NPR’s lauded Tiny Desk Concert series. The intimate performance series allowed for little distraction from Williams’ vocals. Luckily, she is one of the most consistent vocalists in recent memory and had no trouble wowing the small, yet appreciative audience.

For their three-song set, they chose “Hard Times,” “26,” and “Fake Happy.” Check it out below.

3. “Misery Business” with Billie Eilish

A large part of Paramore’s appeal with Gen-Z comes from newer artists, like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, crediting the band with inspiring their own careers. Eilish took it one step further at this year’s Coachella by bringing Williams out for a duet of Paramore’s breakout hit “Misery Business.”

The original version of the track is a hard-hitting rock anthem. Their rendition at Coachella saw the pair take the song in an acoustic direction. Williams sounds just as good as she did in 2007.

4. “This Is Why” On The Tonight Show

Paramore is gearing up to release their first record since 2017 with This Is Why. Soon after sharing the title track, Paramore appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song. Williams imbued a heavy amount of attitude and energy into the performance, highlighting that she is not just a gifted vocalist but has an unparalleled stage presence as well. How can you not be excited for what’s to come from Paramore when you have this performance as a precursor?

5. “All I Wanted” Live in 2022

Paramore dusted off their 2009 deep cut “All I Wanted” earlier this year for the inaugural When We Were Young festival. Almost all of the songs on the accompanying album, Brand New Eyes, have found their way into their live setlist at one point or another, except for “All I Wanted.” With the festival putting a heavy onus on emo nostalgia, Paramore couldn’t have picked a better surprise for their appearance.

The track notably features a soaring high note before the final chorus. Many fans have long thought the vocal acrobatics Williams would have to go to perform the track live was the reason it was never included on their tours. Williams quickly put that idea to bed as she belted out the note with ease during their headlining set at the fest.

Hayley Williams (Photo: Atlantic Records)

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

