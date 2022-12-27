ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton on How Jimmy Buffett Wrote ‘Barmageddon’ Theme Song

By Cillea Houghton
 4 days ago
Blake Shelton sings the theme song of his game show, Barmageddon, but Jimmy Buffett is the one behind the lyrics.

Barmageddon is a show on USA Network created by Shelton and The Voice host Carson Daly where celebrities face off against each other in larger-than-life bar games. The new show is filmed at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in downtown Nashville.

Shelton got connected to Buffett through a mutual friend, Buffett’s manager Irving Azoff, when the country star reached out to ask him for permission to perform Buffett’s signature hit “Margaritaville” on one of the episodes. Buffett granted permission, but Azoff also got a spark of inspiration when he heard the title of the show, noting that it could be a “good song.”

“I wrote Irving back I said, ‘Tell Jimmy to write a song for the show, I’ll record it,'” Shelton told USA Network. “I committed to recording this song before I ever heard it. I figured Jimmy Buffett can pull this off. If anybody in the world can, it’s got to be Jimmy Buffett.”

The legendary singer teamed up with Mac McAnally, a hit country songwriter and member of his band The Coral Reefers, to pen the theme song that captures the spirit of the show. Barmageddon / A high tech, honky tonk shotgun wedding / There ain’t no tellin’ how it’s gonna go / Barmageddon / You never know just what you’re gettin’ / But win, lose or draw there’s gonna be a show,” Shelton sings in the catchy, country-esque track.

“It ends up being perfect,” Shelton added. “It really is actually just a good, fun song. It gets stuck in your head. Who else can say that Jimmy Buffett wrote the theme song for their TV show?”

Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharaoh and Kane Brown are among the participating celebrities. Barmageddon airs on Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

