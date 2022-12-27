ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors with Diamond Ring Photo

By Cillea Houghton
 4 days ago
Is Cher engaged?

The legendary singer sparked intrigue when she posted a photo on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) of a large diamond ring in a box gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, a producer and Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher captioned the photo of the glowing gemstone. Several fans took to the comments to share congratulatory messages, including actors Yvette Nicole Brown and David Alan Grier, the former writing “congrats!” while the latter posted a pair of eyes emoji.

Cher has not confirmed if she is engaged. Less than an hour after she posted the photo, she re-shared it on Twitter. “I posted this cause his nails are so cool,” she captioned as Edwards’ black-painted nails with green flames are visible as he holds the jewelry box open.

The couple met at Paris Fashion Week in September. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher addressed the couple’s 40-year age difference, as she is 76 and he is 36.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great,” she said. “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve. He’s very kind. He’s very smart. He’s very talented, and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much. I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody.”

Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away in December at the age of 96 following a bout with pneumonia. Later on in the evening on Christmas Day, Cher said, “WANT TO SEND MY LOVE OUT TO U. WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH TEARS OF SADNESS & JOY. MERRY XMAS.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

